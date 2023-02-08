Township Council to consider registry of properties in foreclosure tonight

The Township Council is scheduled to introduce a proposed ordinance requiring registration and maintenance of properties in foreclosure at its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road.

The proposed ordinance would require registration fees of $500 for occupied properties and $2,000 for unoccupied properties where the mortgage is in foreclosure. If the township code enforcement officer finds that a registered property poses a serious threat to public health, safety or welfare, the officer may temporarily secure the property at the expense of the mortgagee or owner.

According to the meeting agenda, the council also will hold a public hearing and final vote on a resolution authorizing a special assessment for Walnut, Jefferson, Paul and Harrison streets. Officials authorized improvements on those streets in 2019.

Other resolutions to be considered would:

• Award a contract for an amount not to exceed $727,108 for renovations and alterations of the Town Hall Annex Building. R.J. Michaels & Co. of East Orange submitted the lowest of seven bids.

• Authorize the purchase of FastTrackGov software. The total cost of $344,395 would be paid over five years.

• Authorize the purchase of playground equipment for Nosenzo Park for an amount not to exceed $48,188.

• Authorize the resurfacing of the floor of Gym No. 3 and the painting of lines for basketball, volleyball and pickleball for an amount not to exceed $23,995.

• Accept the resignation of Linda Connolly from the Library Board of Trustees.