Township Council weighs $4.6M bond ordinance

The Township Council was expected to introduce a bond ordinance of about $4.6 million at its meeting Wednesday, April 19 to finance a number of improvements.

A public hearing and final vote on the bond ordinance will be May 17.

Among the proposed projects are improvements of Clinton Road from Passaic County Bridge No. 177 to Stephens Road for $865,000. Work would include sidewalks, curbing, milling and drainage improvements.

Other road projects, estimated to cost $1.7 million, would affect Algonquian Way, Appletree Lane, Burlington Drive, Claremont Road, Crawford Street, Daretown Road, Dover Road, Elberon Road, Fox Court, Grandview Lane, Hillside Lane, Lake Shore Drive South, Newton Drive, Orbit Road, Ormond Road Raven Court, Ryan Court, Stanley Street, Teo Terrace, Torne Mountain Road, Truro Road South, Turo Road West, Valleyview Lane, Weedon Drive and Yorkshire Avenue.

Also proposed is new firefighting equipment for Volunteer Company 4, including a tanker truck, which would $1 million.

Among other projects to be financed through the bond ordinance:

• $575,000 for improvement of municipal properties and facilities, including initial design and study costs for cleaning the stream near Bradrick Lane to alleviate flooding. The funds also would be for the removal of old tanks and installation of new underground fuel storage tanks and installation of a septic tank at the municipal building.

• $235,000 for reconditioning of an ambulance used by the volunteer West Milford First Aid Squad.