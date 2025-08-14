Township native makes first call

West Milford native Jen Pawol made history again Sunday, Aug. 10 by becoming the first female umpire to call a Major League Baseball (MLB) game behind home plate.

The day before, she became the first female umpire to work a regular-season MLB game during a doubleheader between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves at Atlanta’s Truist Park. She covered first base in game 1 and third base in game 2.

Hundreds of residents gathered Sunday for a celebratory tailgate and watch party at West Milford High School, from which Pawol graduated in 1995.

The event was organized by the high school’s athletic department in partnership with the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame and the Highlander Education Foundation.

Pawol, 48, was a standout catcher in high school and was named Most Athletic in her senior year.

A two-time All-State first-team catcher who hit .538 with 153 RBIs and 118 runs scored, she also recorded 30 shutouts as the soccer team’s goalie. She was named to the Bergen Record’s All-Century teams in both softball and soccer.

Pawol was inducted into the West Milford High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022.

National team

After her academic and athletic career at Hofstra University, Pawol played for the USA Baseball Women’s National Team and the Connecticut Brakettes of the National Pro Fastpitch League.

She umpired while teaching school and playing in New York in 2005.

In 2009, she left teaching to pursue umpiring full time, starting with winter leagues in Florida. In 2015, she was invited to MLB’s Umpire Training Academy. A year later, she began working professional baseball games in the Gulf Coast League.

Pawol honed her umpiring skills in New York-Penn, Midwest, South Atlantic, Eastern and Pacific Coast leagues. She worked Triple-A baseball in 2023 and became the first woman to umpire that level’s championship game. In all, Pawol has umpired more than 1,200 minor-league games since 2016.

Her MLB debut gained significant press coverage in this country and internationally, with media descending on West Milford to cover her story.

Pawol fans attending the tailgate and watch party Sunday expressed joy and pride, recounting her days in West Milford.

Among them was Joe Trentacosta, the school district’s athletic director.

“I met Jen when she was inducted in our Athletic Hall of Fame. She’s an amazing person and no one should be surprised by any of her accolades and achievements, including breaking the glass ceiling in Major League Baseball. Jen came back to speak to our students about leadership and staying focused on goals.

“The coverage she’s gained is tremendous for West Milford and our school. We do so many great things here, preparing students for the future. Our alumni are doing great things in their lives. Whether it’s academics, sports, music, science, the arts and more, we’re helping youngsters learn and grow.

“We have a great school and community, and Jen’s attention brings that out.”

Done in 48 hours

Trentacosta pointed out that the event Sunday was organized in about 48 hours.

“We’re also so fortunate to be in a community that comes together the way it does. We’re very grateful to have a team of great people who mobilized in such a short time, about 48 hours, to pull the tailgate and watch party together. It’s fun for people in our town to celebrate the first female umpire in MLB history, incredible.”

Heidi Gessler Cassels and Jodie Chorbajian graduated high school with Pawol in 1995.

“That girl deserves all this and more than anything,” said Cassals, who brought along her 1995 yearbook. It had an inspiring message written by Pawol with her signature.

“While I wasn’t an athlete, we had classes together,” she said. “Jen was a fierce athlete, friendly, a solid student and impressive young person. She was amazing.”

Chorbajian grew up with Pawol, and the two were classmates at Marshall Hill and Macopin schools as well as in high school.

“We were great friends,” Chorbajian said. “She was the most incredible human being you would ever meet. She gave 200 percent to everything she did. Jen was not only the most amazing athlete in the class of ’95 but one of the most impressive, best people ever.

“To see her in this moment, it’s just incredible. We’re here today to support her and show love. No one deserves this opportunity more than Jen.

“If she were here, I think she would feel overwhelmed as she’s very humble. It’s an honor to know Jen and to support her.”

Warrior on the field

Head softball coach Nicole Gwinnett said Pawol’s accomplishment is outstanding for the community and for women in general.

“Jen is an amazing person. In high school, people looked up to her,“ Gwinnett said. “She was a warrior on the field, a tremendous athlete and, more so, a better person off the field. That’s what people loved about her. She continues to achieve and break barriers.

“She would get dirty playing catcher on the field and playing soccer, giving it her all. If a teammate made a mistake or with a loss, Jen was the first one to come over to raise them up.

“Jen had incredible determination, resilience and drive. Whatever she does, she gives it her all and goes for it. She’s someone very special.

“On Saturday, when she ran on the field for her first (MLB) game, it was great to see her smiling and happy. Yet when the game began, she was in the zone. That’s the way she was here.”

Softball pitcher Robyn Baron Brix, who graduated in 1991, did not play Pawol but she knew she was a phenomenal up-and-coming athlete.

“At such a young age, you could tell that Jen had great things ahead of her,” Baron Brix said. “She was good friends with many of my friends and had a tremendous high school career.

“She broke new ground for herself, women and West Milford - as well as the game and society. We’re super-proud of her and what it all means for women in sports.”

Current centerfielder

Chase Tyburczy, who will be a senior this year, plays center field for the boy’s baseball team. He is committed to attend Wagner College in Staten Island, where he will play ball after graduation next year.

“It’s awesome to have the first female umpire in major league baseball behind home plate,” he said. “Jen Pawol being from our hometown and our school is just terrific.

“She’s receiving lots of recognition for herself, which she deserves, and for our town, school and sports. It’s good to have more people knowing about West Milford.”

Cortney Stephenson is president of the Highlander Education Foundation, which raises money for school programs not covered in the district budget.

“It fabulous to have so many people here today to celebrate Jen,” she said. “Her accomplishment is so exciting.

“Jen is absolutely a superstar. Moreover, she’s a wonderful person. She’s a role model to so many young women.

“Our foundation is proud to be a co-sponsor of the event and to see everyone having a great day with free food and drink, sharing stories, and seeing Jen behind home plate.”