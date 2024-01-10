Township roads reopen after storm

All roads were open in West Milford as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, police said.

North- and southbound lanes of Route 23 were closed because of flooding in Pequannock Township as of 8 a.m.

West Milford received 2.88 inches of rain, slightly less than predicted, in the storm that started late Tuesday, Jan. 9, police said. As temperatures rose into the 50s, melting snow from the weekend storm added the equivalent of an inch of rain to the saturated ground.

Wanaque Reservoir and nearby rivers continue to rise, threatening more flooding downstream during the next few days.

The West Milford Township School District had a delayed opening Wednesday, Jan. 10 “due to the heavy rainfall and the potential for local flooding,” according to information on the district’s website.

The district also had a delayed opening Monday, Jan. 8 because of a storm that brought from four to six inches of snow to the area.

Greenwood Lake Turnpike was among the roads was closed overnight Tuesday because of flooding from East Shore Road in Hewitt to Margaret King Avenue in Ringwood. The road reopened before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

About midnight Wednesday, police reported very heavy rain and winds picking up. “There are numerous trees down through the township on county roads. We are also experiencing localized flooding as a result of drainage being overwhelmed.”

Affected roads included:

• Marshall Hill Road near Morsetown Road.

• Lakeside Road near the New York border.

• Clinton Road near Lake Lookover.

• East Shore Road.