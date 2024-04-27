Township’s Beautification Day is today

West Milford’s annual Beautification Day will be held Saturday, April 27.

Volunteers are asked to sign up and pick up supplies at the township’s Recycling Office, 30 Lycosky Drive, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

After picking up roadside litter in the morning, volunteers are invited to a picnic from noon to 3 p.m. at Bubbling Springs Park.

There will be prizes for the oldest, most unusual and most valuable litter found.

The rain date is Sunday, April 28.

For information, contact recycling coordinator David Stires at 973-728-2724.