Township turns purple

The township and public schools marked Epilepsy Awareness Day on March 26

The campaign to do so was led by West Milford resident Jennifer Iwaszczuk, whose daughter Autumn has epilepsy resulting from a traumatic brain injury (encephalitis) in 2019.

“I have been working closely with the schools over the past five years to make sure she and others with epilepsy are supported and safe,” Iwaszczuk said.

The West Milford School District follows Paul’s Law, which requires that all school personnel are trained to recognize seizures and deliver first aid and that districts have an individualized seizure action plan for each student who has epilepsy.

“Last year, my daughter had a tonic-clonic seizure at school, and it was very scary for her peers to watch,” Iwaszczuk said.

With the help of Assistant Superintendent Daniel Novak, all West Milford schools now have seizure first aid posters hanging throughout the buildings, she said.

Students also watched a short video about how to respond to a seizure.

The Township Council issued a proclamation labeling March 26 as Purple Day, and training and awareness workshops are planned.