Traditional tree lighting ceremony opens the holiday season

The arrival of Santa Claus, escorted by West Milford Volunteer Fire Company Six representatives, officially opened the holiday season.

As usual, the crowd gathered in front of the decorated Christmas tree on the town hall lawn, singing “Here Comes Santa Claus,” a song made popular in the 1940s by singing cowboy/movie star Gene Autry, as Santa arrived.

Mayor Michele Dale and Township Council members were on a raised stand with instrumental musicians and vocalists from West Milford High School singing and playing holiday songs. The crowd joined in on well-known favorites.

West Milford High School Band Director Brian McLaughlin and Choral Director Doug Heyburn directed the musical groups as they have done for many years.

Boy Scout Troop 151 was the color guard and Boy Scouts, Brownies and Girl Scouts from various units were well represented.

Chamber of Commerce and West Milford Rotary Club members were present, and Dale noted their help with various township events during the years.

The officials pointed out that there are businesses in town where people can do their holiday shopping without having to face traffic on the highways and crowds at big-box stores.