Tri-Town pickleball tournament starts today

Registration is open for the Tri-Town Paddle Down Pickleball Tournament, which begins Saturday, March 22.

The tournament is organized by the recreation departments of West Milford, Ringwood and Wanaque.

Winners from West Milford will face off against champions from the other two towns to battle for the Tri-Town Champion title.

West Milford’s qualifying tournament is March 22 at the Recreation Center, 66 Cahill Cross Road. The cost is $30 a person.

Check-in for the Beginner Division at 8 a.m., for the Intermediate Division at 9:30 a.m. and for the Advanced Division at 11:30 a.m.

The finals will be Saturday, April 5.

Register online at westmilford.org under Community Services & Recreation.

For information, call 973-728-2860 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.