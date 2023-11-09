x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Trick-or-treating around town

HOLIDAY. Local ghouls, goblins, kids and pets take on Halloween 2023.

| 09 Nov 2023 | 11:43
    Monkeying around. (Photo submitted by Carol Louer)
    Monkeying around. (Photo submitted by Carol Louer)
$!Trick-or-treating around town

A little pumpkin. (Photo submitted by Jeanne Johnston)

$!Trick-or-treating around town

Halloween on Olde Milford. (Photo submitted by Jen Petronaci)

$!Trick-or-treating around town

A family of pirates. (Photo submitted by Megan Favre)

$!Trick-or-treating around town

The cookie monster and his favorite snack. (Photo submitted by Kelly McKean)

$!Trick-or-treating around town

Fiona at the West Milford High School trunk or treat. (Photo submitted by Chelsea Frei)

$!Trick-or-treating around town

A Halloween scene. (Photo submitted by Jessica Lento)

$!Trick-or-treating around town

Sergeant Jack on his way to school. (Photo submitted by Sherry Zbrzeski)

$!Trick-or-treating around town

Captain America with his crew. (Photo submitted by Julie Gustafson)

$!Trick-or-treating around town

Waiting for trick-or-treaters. (Photo submitted by Al Cuellar)

$!Trick-or-treating around town

Monster’s Inc. takes over Paradise Knoll. (Photo submitted by Lindsey Brennan)

$!Trick-or-treating around town

A couple of pirates at the Bald Eagle Commons. (Photo submitted by Christine Faulkner)

$!Trick-or-treating around town

Trick-or-Treating in Pinecliff Lake. (Photo submitted by Michelle Tamburro)

$!Trick-or-treating around town

Trick-or-treating in Hewitt. (Photo submited by Marta Nowak)

$!Trick-or-treating around town

He got extra treats this year. (Photo submitted by Lisa Smith.)