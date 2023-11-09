$!Trick-or-treating around town

A little pumpkin. (Photo submitted by Jeanne Johnston)

Halloween on Olde Milford. (Photo submitted by Jen Petronaci)

A family of pirates. (Photo submitted by Megan Favre)

The cookie monster and his favorite snack. (Photo submitted by Kelly McKean)

Fiona at the West Milford High School trunk or treat. (Photo submitted by Chelsea Frei)

A Halloween scene. (Photo submitted by Jessica Lento)

Sergeant Jack on his way to school. (Photo submitted by Sherry Zbrzeski)

Captain America with his crew. (Photo submitted by Julie Gustafson)

Waiting for trick-or-treaters. (Photo submitted by Al Cuellar)

Monster’s Inc. takes over Paradise Knoll. (Photo submitted by Lindsey Brennan)

A couple of pirates at the Bald Eagle Commons. (Photo submitted by Christine Faulkner)

Trick-or-Treating in Pinecliff Lake. (Photo submitted by Michelle Tamburro)

Trick-or-treating in Hewitt. (Photo submited by Marta Nowak)