Tricky Tray raises $10,000 for animal shelter

About 200 people vying for more than 200 donated prizes helped raise more than $10,000 at the West Milford Animal Shelter Society (WMASS) Tricky Tray on Friday, June 21 in the West Milford Township High School cafeteria.

“We’re extremely grateful to everyone who contributed to a successful, fun and sold-out event that raised important funds to support our shelter and animals in need,” said Paul Laycox, the WMASS president who served as master of ceremonies. “It’s really gratifying to once again see the West Milford community come together to help an important cause.

“Donors provided an outstanding array of prizes; attendees were very generous with ticket purchases and giving; and our volunteers - led by Jennifer Knocha and Dawn Baker - produced a well-organized event. I want to thank everyone as well as the high school team for enabling our Tricky Tray.”

WMASS is an all-volunteer organization that promotes the welfare of companion animals, finds homes for homeless animals and encourages the humane treatment of animals.