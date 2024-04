Boy Scouts Troop 159 of Hewitt celebrated Robbie Woods on April 17.

He has been associated with the troop, based at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, for about 19 years.

Woods is an adult leader of Troop 159, and he will be deploying overseas with his Army Reserve unit for more than a year.

For information about joining the troop, send email to Scoutmaster Michael Schroll at michael.schroll@optimum.net