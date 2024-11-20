Troop 44 Court of Honor is Sunday

Russell Fleming will become an Eagle Scout at a Court of Honor at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Scout house at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

He started in Scouting with Cub Scout Pack 139 in elementary school, then received his Arrow of Light and bridged over to Troop 44.

His Eagle Scout project was performed at the church he grew up in, West Milford Presbyterian.

With the help of fellow Scouts, friends, church mentors, family and community members, Fleming was responsible for painting a large new storage shed and making a place for, excavating and pouring concrete for three large slabs for trash containers. He also corrected a major drainage issue at a church entrance and poured several concrete anchors for benches on the property.

He oversaw and executed the project with the guidance of church volunteers.

Fleming is a 2024 graduate of West Milford High School. He was a four-year member of the Pipes & Drums and was pipe corporal during his senior year. He also was a four-year member of the West Milford Highlander Band, playing tenor saxophone.

He is a freshman at SUNY Plattsburgh, where he is studying accounting and data analytics in a 4+1 combined bachelor’s and master’s program.