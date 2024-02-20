x
Troops celebrate Scout Sunday

West Milford /
| 20 Feb 2024 | 09:02
    Troop 44B, Troop 44G and Venturing Crew 44 celebrate Scout Sunday on Feb. 4 with their chartered organization, West Milford Presbyterian Church. (Photo provided)
