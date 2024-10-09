Trout stocking delayed

The state has delayed its fall trout stocking because of low flow conditions in many of the rivers and streams that it stocks.

The forecast does not predict any substantial rainfall in the next 10 days, according to a release issued Friday, Oct. 4 by the state Department of Environmental Protection Fish & Wildlife.

Lakes and ponds scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15 and Wednesday, Oct. 16 will be stocked as previously scheduled because the water level and temperature will not be an issue.

Rivers that were scheduled to be stocked Oct. 8-11 will be postponed to the week of Oct. 21.

Beginning Oct. 15, Fish & Wildlife will stock about 20,000 two-year-old rainbow trout, averaging 14 to 16 inches, in a two-week period.

Up to 1,000 broodstock trout (three-year-old rainbow trout, averaging 18 to 22 inches, also will be stocked. Broodstock trout are mixed in with each truckload of fish.

All fall-stocked waters may be fished as soon as they are stocked.

• The Paulins Kill River is scheduled to receive 1,580 trout on Oct. 21.

• The Wallkill River is scheduled to receive 510 trout on Oct. 22.

• The Rockaway River is scheduled to receive 1,380 trout on Oct. 23.

• The Big Flat Brook is scheduled to receive 1,530 trout on Oct. 23.

• The Wanaque River is scheduled to receive 370 trout on Oct. 24.

• The Ramapo River is scheduled to receive 970 trout on Oct. 24.