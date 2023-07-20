Two nights of worship planned

West Milford churches will hold a night of worship at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28 and Aug. 25 at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

Local musicians will join in music, song and praise.

The events are free and open to all. Bring a chair or blanket.

Visitors also are welcome to visit the ”Dog Days of Summer at Wallisch” for a glimpse of summer of years ago. Lemonade and watermelon may be set out in the kitchen or some pastimes in the den. Listen to the oldies music and dance if you like.

For information, go online to wallischhomestead.org