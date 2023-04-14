UPDATE: Wildfire spreads, prompting evacuations

A wildfire jumped the containment zone and was moving toward Macopin Road on Thursday night, April 13, according to a message from Mayor Michele Dale.

“The fire is moving towards Macopin Road between Maple Road and Gould Road. Residents in potential risk areas have been and are being notified and some are being evacuated for their own protection,” she said.

About 3 a.m. Friday, April 14, the West Milford Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said Macopin was open but Echo Lake Road would remain closed indefinitely.

Gould Road was closed between Macopin and Wooley Road, the Police Department said about 3 a.m. “NJ Forest Fire Service is continuing to work throughout the night.”

About midnight, the Forest Fire Service said the fire covered 720 acres and was about 35 percent contained. Five structures had been evacuated.

Earlier Thursday, Route 23 was open in both directions, and state officials said the fire that closed the northbound lanes a day earlier was 40 percent contained as of 3 p.m.

The highway reopened late Wednesday night, April 12 after the northbound lanes were closed because of a brush fire that afternoon.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, the OEM said Macopin Road was closed from Germantown Road to Westbrook Road because of Fire Department activity. Gould Road and Echo Lake Road also were closed, and residents were asked to avoid the area.

Dale urged residents to check the Police Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WestMilfordPD for updates.

About 8:15 p.m. Thursday, the Police Department said the fire was still contained within the Echo Lake watershed property. “Several residences that directly border the property were evacuated as a precaution.”

If more evacuations are required, residents will be contacted directly by police or fire personnel, the post said.

An update on the fire from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service on Thursday evening said the fire covered nearly 650 acres and was 25 percent contained.

“Forest Fire Service crews are continuing to utilize a backfiring operation to aid in containment. Air support from a Forest Fire Service single-engine air tanker (SEAT) and Huey Helicopter provided water drops earlier this evening.”

The Forest Fire Service promised an update at 11 a.m. Friday.

Rapid response praised

On Thursday morning, smoke was still spewing but no threat was anticipated from the fire that had consumed 400 acres of woodlands off Route 23 and Echo Lake Road near the Charlotteburg Reservoir, Forest Fire Service and other officials said during a press briefing.

At that time, they said the fire was 30 percent contained. The cause is under investigation.

Greg McLaughlin, chief of the Forest Fire Service, said the rapid response and coordination among firefighters and other emergency services organizations, including nearly three dozen expert firefighters, helped get the wildfire under control and avert further spread.

“We used resources and actions effectively, including setting backfires and use of aerial tankers (helicopters) that douse 800 gallons of water at one time in hot spots,” he said. “The steep and rocky terrain makes fighting flames more difficult and requires more work by hand.”

Echo Lake Road was used as a containment line, and no homes were affected and no evacuations ordered. No firefighters had been injured in the blaze.

High winds presented several challenges as did the risks of falling and rolling trees, dry leaves and vegetation, and other debris.

Route 23 North between Germantown Road and Union Valley Road in West Milford was closed Wednesday. Drivers on other local roads, including Macopin and Germantown roads, experienced bumper-to-bumper traffic jams, especially during the afternoon and early-evening rush hour.

About 600 JCP&L customers reportedly lost power Wednesday but nearly all had power restored by 10 p.m.

Horses evacuated

Dozens of horses from Echo Lake Stables were evacuated by owners and volunteers. They had returned to the stable on Thursday.

John Cecil, assistant commissioner of State Parks, Forests and Historic Sites, cited the extensive and well-coordinated efforts of state and local agencies, including the West Milford Office of Emergency Management (OEM), fire, police, rescue and other departments. He also thanked residents and the public for their cooperation and support.

Calling it the Kanouse wildfire, Cecil said it was “an extreme fire,” very different than the fire this week in South Jersey. Fire crews worked on all sides of the fire, making use of various access roads and trails across a difficult landscape, he said.

McLaughlin said, “It’s very fatiguing and you start to see that fatigue set in,” citing the heat and long hours.

“The north side had limited access to the dense terrain, and there we had to make use of the air tankers to drop water and use other tactics,” he noted. “This included burnouts to Echo Lake Road on the southern edge of the fire.”

Eric Weber, assistant division firewarden for the state, pointed out that this was the largest wildfire in West Milford since 2009, when 75 acres burned, and the largest fire in northern New Jersey since 2010, when 103 acres at the Delaware Water Gap caught fire.

Anthony Parrello, administrative lieutenant with the West Milford Police Department, called the cooperation outstanding among all agencies involved, including West Milford OEM, police and fire departments; Passaic County; nearby towns and the state.

“Everyone worked well together to get the fire contained, managing roads closures and traffic, and ensuring the public was protected from the incident.”

Food donations

Local support came from, among others, Macopin Pizza, which provided significant quantities of pizza, calzones, salads and more for crews battling the wildfire.

Many residents called or came in to help pay for the food for the first-responders.

“The response from the local community and people in other towns was unbelievable,” said Lorraine Covello, owner of the restaurant. “It’s great to see people all pulling together from West Milford and elsewhere who showed support.”

Residents were advised to keep their windows closed to avoid smoke. Officials are restricting campfires and open agricultural burning.

Across New Jersey, the fire danger remains very high and all fires in wooded areas as well as agricultural burning are prohibited unless in an elevated and prepared fireplace, such as a charcoal grill or stove.

A wildfire is considered major if it reaches 100 acres, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection. April is a peak month for wildfires in New Jersey.