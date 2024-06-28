UPDATED: Boil water advisory lifted

A boil water advisory affecting Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) customers in the High Crest section of West Milford has been lifted, according to an alert from the township Office of Emergency Management issued Friday afternoon, June 28.

The Butler Water Department earlier issued a boil water advisory. The PVWC purchases water in bulk from Butler and distributes it to High Crest customers so the PVWC extended the boil water advisory to residents and businesses in High Crest.

The advisory was mandatory, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Under the advisory, all water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Allow the water to cool before using.