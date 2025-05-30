UPDATED: Food Truck & Music Festival postponed

The second annual Food Truck & Music Festival has been postponed because of the forecast of rain.

The festival had been planned Saturday, May 31 at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

Now, it will be held July 12.

Plans had called for 18 gourmet food trucks; music; a beer, margarita and sangria bar; pony rides; petting zoo; bungee trampoline; rock wall; knockerball; bounce house; face painting; sand art; and vendors.

Proceeds will go to be Highlander Education Foundation, which supports West Milford school projects.