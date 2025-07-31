UPDATED: Living History Timeline is this weekend

The grounds of Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road, will host the Living History Timeline this weekend.

At the fifth annual event, re-enactors will interpret various periods of history spanning different centuries and continents.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3.

There will be guest speakers at 1 p.m. both days. On Saturday, Celeste Sherry will talk about the domestic art of fiber spinning and its history. On Sunday, Jack Sherry will speak as Benjamin Franklin.

The North Jersey Highlands Historical Society will hold a book sale in the Coffee Shop during the weekend.

The event is free but parking costs $5 per car for in-state residents and $7 per car for out-of-state residents.

For information, go online to ringwoodmanor.org/events.html