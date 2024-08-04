UPDATED: Lockwood, Dwyer seek re-election

Claire Lockwood and Teresa Dwyer filed to run for re-election to the West Milford Board of Education in the Nov. 5 election.

The filing deadline was 4 p.m. Monday, July 29.

Kate Romeo, who served as the board’s president last year, did not file to run for a new term after her current term expires Dec. 31.

No one else filed to run for that seat.

Lockwood, the current board president, is finishing her first term.

She is seeking re-election “to continue supporting my fellow board trustees in implementing the important changes and decisions we have made over the past few years.”

One of the most challenging decisions was hiring a new superintendent, she said. “I am hopeful that our choice will benefit the district for many years to come.

”The past two years have brought significant changes to the board office, including new hires in key administrative positions. Although this period has not been easy, I believe we are on the verge of making positive progress,” she said. “With the current leadership, I am confident that we can continue to advance the district and make it the best it can be for all our students and staff.”

Lockwood called the recent increase in the tax levy one of the toughest decisions she has faced. “I am committed to carefully evaluating our finances and fiscal responsibilities to balance providing the best possible education for our students while also considering the financial needs of our community.”

She added, “We need to work together as a board of nine individuals, each bringing their own perspective, to make tough decisions that affect many people. It’s not an easy task, but with a listening ear, a strong voice and an open mind, I believe we can make the necessary decisions to move this district and community forward.”

Three-term incumbent

Dwyer has been on the board for nine years, “some of which have been quite tumultuous,” she said.

“With state mandates that ignore parent rights, the unfair tax burden placed on our community by the Murphy administration, declining enrollment, mediocre rankings and instability in the central office, this district continues to face further challenges,” she added.

At the board’s July 16 meeting, Dwyer was the only member who opposed a move to increase the district’s budget again for the 2024-25 school year.

A new state law signed May 14 permitted school districts affected by cuts in state aid in recent years to raise taxes more than usually allowed one time.

With the board’s 7-1 vote July 16, the budget will grow by almost $1.2 million and the local tax levy will rise by about $1 million. On April 30, the board approved a budget of about $77 million with a local tax levy of about $64.7 million, up 3.27 percent from a year earlier.

“I have stood alone on many issues, and I want to continue my fight for parental rights, fair tax burdens and improved rankings,” she said. “I truly believe we have hired a new superintendent who is willing to fight for our children, their parents and the community. I look forward to being part of a much needed change in direction for this district.”

Romeo did not immediately reply to a request for comment.