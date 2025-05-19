UPDATED: NJ Transit engineers strike ends

New Jersey Transit has reached a tentative agreement with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen (BLET), ending a three-day rail stoppage, Gov. Phil Murphy and NJ Transit president and chief executive Kris Kolluri said Sunday, May 18.

Regular weekday train service will resume Tuesday, May 20.

Officials said it takes about 24 hours to inspect and prepare tracks, rail cars and other infrastructure before returning to a full schedule.

Contingency plans, including bus service from the four regional Park & Rides, will be in place and operating Monday, May 19.

NJ Transit will have staffers at stations and Park & Ride locations to assist customers as train service restarts.

“I am pleased to announce that we have reached a fair and fiscally responsible contract settlement that provides a generous wage increase for BLET members while saving taxpayers and customers the burden of fare increases,” Murphy said.

“This agreement reflects the commitment of both the BLET and NJ Transit to remain at the table engaging in productive conversations, and I commend them both. Most importantly, it ensures the resumption of rail service for the 100,000 people who depend on our rail system on a daily basis.”

Kolluri said, “I am pleased to join Governor Murphy to announce that we have reached a mutually acceptable agreement that is both fair for our locomotive engineers and affordable for our riders and New Jersey taxpayers. I want to thank our customers for their understanding and apologize for any inconvenience during this time, however, it was important to me to reach a deal that didn’t require a significant fare increase.

“I appreciate the BLET leadership’s collaboration at the bargaining table and continuing to negotiate in good faith to get to an agreement. I also want to recognize the thousands of NJ Transit employees who stepped up during this time to support our customers and minimize the impacts to the greatest extent possible.”

350,000 affected

Train engineers in New Jersey’s huge commuter rail system went on strike early Friday, May 16, leaving its 350,000 daily riders either working from home or seeking other means to transit the state or cross the Hudson River into New York City.

People who normally rely on NJ Transit took to buses, cars, taxis and boats for the morning rush hour after trains ground to a halt at a minute past midnight.

Early indications were that the strike hadn’t resulted in major traffic jams or epic lines to get onto buses. Friday’s rail commute into New York from New Jersey is typically the lightest of the week.

NJ Transit, the nation’s third-largest transit system, operates buses and rail in the state, providing nearly 1 million weekday trips, including into New York City.

The walkout comes after the latest round of negotiations Thursday, May 15 didn’t produce an agreement. It is the state’s first transit strike in more than 40 years and comes a month after union members overwhelmingly rejected a labor agreement with management.

Groups of picketers gathered in front of transit headquarters in Newark and at the Hoboken Terminal, carrying signs that said “Locomotive Engineers on Strike” and “NJ Transit: Millions for Penthouse Views Nothing for Train Crews.”

BLET national president Mark Wallace walked the picket line outside New York City’s Penn Station, and he said the engineers are committed to staying on strike until they get a fair deal. Union members were nearly unanimous in authorizing a strike last summer, and 87 percent of them rejected the latest agreement.

Wallace said NJ Transit needs to pay engineers a wage that’s comparable to Amtrak and Long Island Railroad because engineers are leaving for jobs on those other railroads for better pay,

Talks were scheduled Sunday with the help of federal mediators. The parties met Monday, May 12 with a federal mediation board in Washington, and a mediator was present during Thursday’s talks.

The union has seen steady attrition in its ranks at NJ Transit as more of its members leave to take better-paying jobs at other railroads. The number of NJ Transit engineers has shrunk from 500 several months ago to about 400. The engineers are responsible for operating trains, ensuring safe and smooth transport between stations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.