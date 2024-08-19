UPDATED: Parade marks Greenwood Lake centennial

The Greenwood Lake Centennial Parade on Saturday, Aug. 17 featured floats that represented the village through the years.

Along with the floats, local clubs and organizations, fire departments, ambulance corps and police took part in the parade on Windermere Avenue.

The first-place trophy went to the Greenwood Lake Union Free School District for a float depicting an old-fashioned classroom.

Second place went to Warwick EMS for a float depicting a portion of the Appalachian Trail.

Third place went to Greenwood Lake Cub Scout Pack 121 for a float depicting “Gloria,” a rocket plane that launched air mail across the state line from New York to New Jersey on Greenwood Lake in 1936.