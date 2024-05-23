UPDATED: Roads reopen, power restored after storm causes havoc

Many roads were closed and power was out to almost 3,000 customers after a heavy rainstorm early Thursday, May 23.

East Shore Road up to the New York state line reopened by 3 p.m., and Lakeshore Drive was open by 4:50 p.m.

According to an alert sent by the West Milford Office of Emergency Management (OEM) about 12:45 p.m., there was no estimated time for the reopening of Lake Side; East Shore between Awosting Road and Phillips Papscoe; Clinton at Cutlass Road; Banker Road at #72; Lake Shore South from Warwick Turnpike to Longhouse; Race Track Drive; and Dogwood,

About 11:30 a.m., Passaic County reported that East Shore Road was closed from Awosting to the New York line and Lakeside Road was closed from Greenwood Lake Turnpike to the New York line, both in Hewitt.

About 1 p.m., Orange & Rockland Utilities reported more than 1,000 customers without power in Upper Greenwood Lake. Outages also affected nearly 700 customers in Hewitt; nearly 450 in Sterling Forest, N.Y.; and more than 550 in Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

As of 10:15 a.m., about 6,000 customers had no power in Passaic County, N.J., and Orange and Rockland counties, N.Y., the company said in a Facebook post.

By 6 p.m., all but 10 customers in Upper Greenwood Lake had their power back. About 130 customers in Hewitt still were without power as were about 75 in Greenwood Lake.

O&R staffers are working as quickly as possible, and the utility has mobilized contractors as well, the West Milford OEM alert at 12:45 p.m. said, adding that power may not be restored for several more hours.

At 7:17 a.m., the National Weather Service issued an updated weather alert for strong thunderstorms in Passaic County. ”At 7:17 a.m., Doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm over Upper Greenwood Lake, or near West Milford, moving east at 40 mph.”

About 9:30 a.m., Mayor Michele Dale posted a message on Facebook asking residents to avoid the affected areas until further notice.

“There are reports of a possible tornado or microburst, resulting in downed power lines and numerous trees across the area,” she said.