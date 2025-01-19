UPDATED: Snowstorm under way

Snow is expected to continue until midnight and a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Total snow accumulations likely will be between four and seven inches.

As of 11 p.m., 7 inches snow was reported in Kinnelon, 6.3 inches in Ringwood and 5.5 inches in Butler, the NWS said.

Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, may become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.

Travelers should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.

Schools, government offices and some businesses will be closed Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday.

Because of the storm, garbage and recycling pickup Monday is suspended. Pickup will be Saturday, Jan. 25 instead.