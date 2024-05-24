UPDATED: Township offers water, charging station after storm

Residents still without power after a powerful storm early Thursday, May 23 may charge their devices at the West Milford Township Library, 1470 Union Valley Road, according to an alert sent by the West Milford Office of Emergency Management (OEM) on Friday, May 24.

Water is available at the Clubhouse on Lakeshore Drive in Upper Greenwood Lake and at Lakeside Clubhouse, 66 Somerville Road, Hewitt, the alert said.

About noon Friday, Orange & Rockland Utilities showed no power outages in Upper Greenwood Lake, although residents said hundreds of customers there were still without electricity.

O&R reported about 50 customers without power Friday in Hewitt and about 250 in Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

About 1 p.m. Thursday, O&R reported more than 1,000 customers without power in Upper Greenwood Lake. At that time, outages also affected nearly 700 customers in Hewitt; nearly 450 in Sterling Forest, N.Y.; and more than 550 in Greenwood Lake.

Many roads were closed Thursday morning, but most had reopened by late that afternoon.

At 7:17 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service issued an updated weather alert for strong thunderstorms in Passaic County. ”At 7:17 a.m., Doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm over Upper Greenwood Lake, or near West Milford, moving east at 40 mph,” the alert said.

About 9:30 a.m., Mayor Michele Dale posted a message on Facebook asking residents to avoid the affected areas until further notice.

“There are reports of a possible tornado or microburst, resulting in downed power lines and numerous trees across the area,” she said.