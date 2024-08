West Milford Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198 has postponed its annual barbecue to Sunday, Aug. 25 because of the weather forecast.

The township’s veterans and first-responders are invited to the event at 1 p.m. at the post, at the crossroads of Cahill Cross and Ridge roads.

The post is the result of the hard work by many township volunteers and local VFW members.

“Our post home would not have been possible without the support of our community leaders and volunteers,” said Commander Rudy Hass.