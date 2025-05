Long Pond Ironworks has canceled plans to host a Victorian History Weekend on May 3-4 at Long Pond Ironworks State Park, 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt.

The weather forecast calls for thunderstorms Saturday, May 3 and rain Sunday, May 4.

Plans were for the event to include 19th-century crafts, cooking and games as well as musketry drills and military demonstrations by Her Majesty’s 35th Royal Sussex Regiment.