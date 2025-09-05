UPDATED: Wildfire burns 185 acres

A wildfire that has burned 185 acres near Clinton Road was 60 percent contained as of 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Forest Fire Service fire engines and ground crews were on the scene, and Clinton Road was closed from Van Orden Road to Goldfinch Lane. The road is expected to remain closed through the weekend.

The Clinton Reservoir boat launch also was closed.

No homes or structures were threatened.

On Thursday, the Forest Fire Service enacted Stage 1 fire restrictions in North Jersey. This means some outdoor burning and equipment use is prohibited to reduce the risk of wildfires.

Smoke from the fire had spread through parts of township early Wednesday morning, according to an alert issued by the West Milford Office of Emergency Management.

About 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Forest Fire Service said the Buckabear Wildfire, which started Tuesday, Sept. 2, had burned 90 acres and was about 20 percent contained.

During the night, crews made containment lines and began backfire operations.

On Wednesday, West Milford Volunteer Fire Companies 4 and 1 helped provide about 20,000 gallons of water to the Forest Fire Service crews.

Crews from Engine 4 and Tanker 1 also assisted with fire suppression from the road.

The fire companies said donations may be dropped off at Greenwood Forest Company firehouse, 1831 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, under the side staircase, and Macopin Fire Company, 1362 Macopin Road, in back under the carport.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

West Milford also experienced wildfires last fall and in spring 2023.

The Jennings Creek/Sterling Forest State Park wildfire on the New York border in November burned more than 5,300 acres in both states. Dariel Vasquez, an 18-year-old New York state parks employee, died when a tree fell on him Nov. 9 as he battled a major brush fire in Sterling Forest.

The Kanouse wildfire burned nearly 1,000 acres of watershed property on West Milford’s western edge during three days in April 2023. Five homes were evacuated, but no serious injuries were reported.