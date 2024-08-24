Used clothing collection today

Lindy’s Lake Association will be collecting used clothing for men, women and children that will be sent to local shelters or thrift shops.

All clean, wearable clothing and shoes will be accepted, including socks, coats, jackets, hats, belts, ties, handbags, towels, shower curtains, bath liners, bed linens, drapes, curtains, blankets and stuffed animals.

The collection will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 on the lower level of Lindy’s Lake Manor House, 270 Maple Road, West Milford.