Vet to discuss pets’ skin problems tonight at library

Dr. Jyothi Surendran will give the second lecture, “Solutions for Itchy, Scratchy Pets,” in a series sponsored by the Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital.

She will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the West Milford Township Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

Surendran, a resident at the Animal Dermatology Clinic of Wayne, will discuss the most common dermatological issues that pets face and what the best solutions are.

The talk is free. Reserve seats by calling (973) 728-2233 or online at www.gwlah.com

Born and raised in India, Surendran has always loved animals. She pursued advanced clinical training at Louisiana State University, School of Veterinary Medicine, after earning her veterinary degree with distinguished honors from College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Kerala, India.

She worked for more than 10 years as a small-animal general practitioner in Pennsylvania and Delaware, during which she developed her passion for dermatology. She completed a dermatology internship at the Veterinary Specialty Hospital of San Diego.

After her internship, she accepted the American College of Veterinary Dermatology residency at the Animal Dermatology Clinic of Wayne.