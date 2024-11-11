Veterans Day ceremony postponed

The annual Veterans Day ceremony has been postponed from Monday, Nov. 11 because of wildfires in the area.

Instead, it will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at Veterans Park in front of the municipal building.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198 Commander Rudy Hass said, “I cannot in good conscience detract from all the hard work our firefighters, police officers, first-responders, DPW personnel and our community leaders are currently facing in dealing with the wildfires along the East Shore area.

“Many of those personnel currently engaged with the fires are veterans themselves, and right now we need to keep them in our thoughts as they spend many hours, day and night, doing all they can in order protect our great communities in that area.”