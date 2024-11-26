Veterans honored at ceremony

The service of veterans - as well as of first-responders who fought the Jennings Creek wildfire along the New Jersey-New York border - was remembered at the annual Veterans Day ceremony Sunday, Nov. 24.

The ceremony, which had been scheduled for Nov. 11, Veterans Day, was postponed because many firefighters, police officers, Department of Public Works employees and community leaders were working to stop the fires then.

During his speech, Rudy Hass, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198, pointed out that veterans were among those fighting the fires “who once again, along with all, all of their teammates voluntarily chose to put themselves in harm’s way to protect those around them.”

“All of us who live in those areas are extremely grateful for the bravery and determination of all those involved in keeping the proverbial wolves at bay.”

Hass pointed out, “Veterans Day is not for veterans alone. When we serve our country, we don’t serve to fulfill our own personal interests, we serve in the national interests of the United States of America.

“As a veteran, I stand before you with a profound sense of pride, immense gratitude and humility, although some say humility ... just a little, ask my wife.”

He added that Veterans Day “is a day that reminds us of the commitment we made to defend the principles of freedom, liberty and justice.” “It is a day when we reflect on the time spent away from home, the bonds formed with our brothers and sisters in arms, and the sacrifices made both on our native and foreign shores to protect the American way of life and aid those striving to safeguard our own freedoms.”

Dave Crum, commander of American Legion Post 289, spoke of those who served in World Wars I and II and the long effort to create a national holiday to honor veterans.

On Oct. 8, 1954, President Dwight Eisenhower, who led U.S. troops in Europe in WWII, signed a proclamation officially changing Armistice Day to Veterans Day.

“One responsibility that all Americans should carry is the remembrance of those that have made our freedom possible,” he said. “By virtue of your attendance here, you have shown an appreciation for veterans.”

He recalled the recent deaths of Luke Conter, the last survivor of the attack on the USS Arizona, and Roger Donlon, who fought in the Vietnam War.

He quoted remarks of Conter, who died April 1 at age 102, at the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor: “People call us heroes. We’re not the heroes. The 1,177 who went down with the ship are the heroes.”

Donlon, a captain in the Army’s 7th Special Forces Group, received the Medal of Honor for his actions during a five-hour battle in 1964 in which he was severely wounded but continued directing the defense of his camp and saved the lives of fellow soldiers.

“Heroism is a product of what other people see,” he had said.

During her speech, Mayor Michele Dale said, “Our responsibility to our veterans does not end when they take off their uniform. It is our duty to ensure they receive the respect, support and the care that they deserve not just on Veterans Day but every day.

“Our veterans have given so much for us, and it is our job to honor their sacrifices with the actions that make a difference in their lives. This means ensuring that they have access to good health care, meaningful work and support of communities.”

State Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-25, spoke of her father, a Vietnam War veteran and Marine Corps Purple Heart recipient.

She told the veterans: “You fuel my work in Trenton whether it’s making sure that we champion issues of health care, housing ... it’s not enough to just say, Welcome home. ...

“It’s welcome home, feel at home, we need you to stay home.”

Former Mayor Glenn Wenzel was emcee of the ceremony and his wife, the Rev. Patricia Wenzel, gave the invocation and benediction.

Gillian Rasp sang the National Anthem and VFW member Scott Card led the Pledge of Allegiance.

To conclude the ceremony, VFW member John Trojanowski sang “God Bless America.”