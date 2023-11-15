Veterans remembered at ceremony

West Milford American Legion Post 289 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198 together organized a Veterans Day ceremony Saturday, Nov. 11 at Veterans Park.

VFW post commander Rudy Hass pointed out that Veterans Day is a time to remind ourselves of the selfless service, devotion to country and sacrifice of all veterans.

”It reminds us that this great nation was established by courageous men and women and will be preserved by the same. ...

”What we should remember and honor on Veterans Day are the great men and women who believed so much in an idea and were so consumed by a sense of duty and honor that they were willing to risk their lives for it.”

While the country will change, “what must not change - not today, not tomorrow, not ever - is the recognition of the debt we owe to America’s veterans for keeping the American way of life safe and free.”

American Legion Post 289 Commander Dave Crum recited the actions of Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura, a second-generation Japanese-American and “hero of two wars.”

President Eisenhower presented Miyamura with the Medal of Honor 70 years ago; the award was classified top secret while he was held as a prisoner of war.

”Most Americans profess to truly love our veterans, especially at gatherings like this on Veterans Day and Memorial Day. And while their feelings are sincere, it’s important to remember that veterans are defending us 365 days a year. ...

”Without the formidable strength that veterans have demonstrated in war, Americans would never enjoy their daily freedoms.”

Hass presented a certificate of appreciation from both veterans’ groups to Glenn Wenzel, a former mayor, for more than two decades of service to West Milford veterans.

Wenzel was emcee of the ceremony and he led the Pledge of Allegiance. The Rev. Patricia Wenzel gave the invocation and the benediction.