x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Veterans remembered at ceremony

WEST MILFORD. American Legion and VFW posts honor Glenn Wenzel, a former mayor.

West Milford /
| 15 Nov 2023 | 05:21
    John Trojanowski, adjutant of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198, sings the National Anthem at the Veterans Day ceremony. (Photos by Fred Ashplant)
    John Trojanowski, adjutant of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198, sings the National Anthem at the Veterans Day ceremony. (Photos by Fred Ashplant)
    American Legion Post 289 Commander David Crum discusses the sacrifices and successes of people in the military at the ceremony at Veterans Park.
    American Legion Post 289 Commander David Crum discusses the sacrifices and successes of people in the military at the ceremony at Veterans Park.
    Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198 commander Rudy Hass talks about the pride of service.
    Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198 commander Rudy Hass talks about the pride of service.
    Members of the American Legion and VFW present Glenn Wenzel with a plaque.
    Members of the American Legion and VFW present Glenn Wenzel with a plaque.
    Glenn Wenzel, emcee of the Veterans Day ceremony, leads the Pledge of Allegiance.
    Glenn Wenzel, emcee of the Veterans Day ceremony, leads the Pledge of Allegiance.
    Mayor Michele Dale speaks at the ceremony.
    Mayor Michele Dale speaks at the ceremony.
    The VFW state commander speaks.
    The VFW state commander speaks.

West Milford American Legion Post 289 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198 together organized a Veterans Day ceremony Saturday, Nov. 11 at Veterans Park.

VFW post commander Rudy Hass pointed out that Veterans Day is a time to remind ourselves of the selfless service, devotion to country and sacrifice of all veterans.

”It reminds us that this great nation was established by courageous men and women and will be preserved by the same. ...

”What we should remember and honor on Veterans Day are the great men and women who believed so much in an idea and were so consumed by a sense of duty and honor that they were willing to risk their lives for it.”

While the country will change, “what must not change - not today, not tomorrow, not ever - is the recognition of the debt we owe to America’s veterans for keeping the American way of life safe and free.”

American Legion Post 289 Commander Dave Crum recited the actions of Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura, a second-generation Japanese-American and “hero of two wars.”

President Eisenhower presented Miyamura with the Medal of Honor 70 years ago; the award was classified top secret while he was held as a prisoner of war.

”Most Americans profess to truly love our veterans, especially at gatherings like this on Veterans Day and Memorial Day. And while their feelings are sincere, it’s important to remember that veterans are defending us 365 days a year. ...

”Without the formidable strength that veterans have demonstrated in war, Americans would never enjoy their daily freedoms.”

Hass presented a certificate of appreciation from both veterans’ groups to Glenn Wenzel, a former mayor, for more than two decades of service to West Milford veterans.

Wenzel was emcee of the ceremony and he led the Pledge of Allegiance. The Rev. Patricia Wenzel gave the invocation and the benediction.