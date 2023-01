Veterinary oncologist Renee Alsarraf will discuss her book, “Sit, Stay, Heal: What Dogs Can Teach Us About Living Well” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the West Milford Township Library.

For more than two decades, she treated cancer in her canine patients. Then, at age 51, she was diagnosed with cancer herself.

The discussion is free but seating is limited, so RSVP to Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital at (973) 728-2233.