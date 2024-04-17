VFW Post 7198 honors Eagle Scout

Members of West Milford Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198, led by Commander Rudy Hass, attended the Court of Honor for Boy Scouts Troop 159’s newest Eagle Scout, Dominic Weidemann, on April 7 at the Upper Greenwood Lake Firehouse.

Hass presented a plaque with a certificate of recognition for Weidemann’s outstanding achievement in attaining the coveted rank of Eagle Scout.

Weidemann also received a check for a small donation to “Dominic’s Future” fund.

Also attending the ceremony were VFW Post Adjutant John Trojanowski and past commanders Bill Johnson and Pat Loughman.