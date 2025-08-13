VFW post moves to new location

A flag retirement ceremony July 12 at the West Milford Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7198 building at Melody Lake marked the closing of its first home.

The building, which was acquired from the township and renovated, served as the post’s home for almost three years.

The post has moved to the former Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps building, 814 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

The building will be shared with the West Milford First Aid Squad and the township’s Office of Emergency Management. The VFW will oversee the property.

A flag raising ceremony is planned at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17 to commemorate the official opening of the new post headquarters.

After the ceremony, the VFW will host its third annual Veterans and First-Responder BBQ at the building.

All veterans and first-responders and their families are invited to attend.