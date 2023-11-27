Victorian Christmas tours start Friday

A holiday open house is planned on three weekends, starting Dec. 1, at Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road.

Tours are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1-3, 8-10 and 15-17.

The cost is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students with ID, and $5 for children ages 5-12. Cash or checks only.

The open house is sponsored by the Woman’s Club of West Milford, North Jersey Highlands Historical Society, Ringwood Manor Association of the Arts (RMAA) and Ringwood State Park staff.

Visitors may tour the first floor of the manor, decorated in holiday decor. Original Victorian gowns from the museum collection will be on display.

The self-guided format allows them to spend as much time as they wish. Brochures and interpretive signs tell the history of the rooms and highlight historic items.

Children may do a scavenger hunt; if they find all the items, they receive a small prize.

RMAA will hold a holiday fine arts sale in the Carriage Barn Gallery near the manor from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the tour days.

Members of the nonprofit group will be selling paintings, ceramics, jewelry, photography, note cards and drawings by local artists.

The sale also will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26 and Wednesdays, Dec. 6 and 13.

Hot chocolate and sweet treats are available at the to-go window at the Victorian Coffee Shop next door to Ringwood Manor. Crafters will sell items inside the building.

Ringwood Manor, once owned by the Cooper and Hewitt families, is a National Historic Landmark in Ringwood State Park.

Donated to New Jersey in 1936, the manor is filled with original contents and is one of the finest preserved Victorian homes in the country.

Proceeds from the tours help to fund the restoration and preservation of the manor.

For information, call (973) 962-2240 or go online to www.ringwoodmanor.org