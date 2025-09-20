Victorian Day is today

The Friends of Long Pond Ironworks and the West Milford Players will host Victorian Day 2025 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt.

The Royal Sussex Society and 35th Regiment of the Foote will provide a living history experience from the 1830s-40s with demonstrations, exhibits and performances.

A Candle Lantern Tour at 8 p.m. Sept. 20 will feature the Ministers of Apollo and the West Milford Players.

Tickets for the lantern tour are $10 a person; no children younger than 10.

RSVP in advance by calling 973-657-1888.