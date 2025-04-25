Long Pond Ironworks will host a Victorian History Weekend on May 3-4 at Long Pond Ironworks State Park, 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 3 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 4.

A Candle Lantern Tour, featuring the West Milford Players and Ministers of Apollo, will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature 19th-century crafts, cooking and games. Musketry drills and military demonstrations will be conducted by Her Majesty’s 35th Royal Sussex Regiment.

Admission is $5 a person.

Candle Lantern Tour tickets are $10 a person. No children younger than 10.

For information or to reserve Candle Lantern Tour tickets, call 973-657-1688 or go online to longpondironworks.org