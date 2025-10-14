Volunteers clean up roadsides

Several hundred bags of litter and debris were picked up by more than 80 volunteers Saturday, Oct. 11 and in previous weeks from West Milford roadsides.

“It’s all about having pride in our town,” Councilwoman Ada Erik said during the township’s Autumn Pride Roadside Litter Cleanup Day.

“We now have a cleaner town,” she said. “The autumn cleanup day is our first. We started this spring when (the mayor) said we need more than a one-time cleanup in the spring.

“Mayor Dale suggested which roads needed to be done. We planned, I put a crew together, then got to work. The new autumn and spring programs are making a positive difference in town.

“I want to thank all our volunteers and residents who clean up our roadsides not just on these days but every day. And we welcome more volunteers to the team.”

First- and second-time volunteers receive a custom T-shirt while third-timers are given a zipper or pullover hoodie.

West Milford provides people who sign up supplies, including trash bags, through the Department of Public Works.

Erik keeps track of volunteer hours and filled bags for reporting to the state.

Beginning in September, she recorded 656 hours and 476 bags of trash collected by the volunteers.

James Bennett, who lives on Union Valley Road near Camp Hope, has been a long-time volunteer. After cleaning up near his home three weeks ago, he did a follow-up walk and filled four more bags with in the same area in just one hour.

“I’ve picked up several hundred bags of trash from our roadsides this year alone,” he said. “From discarded bottles, cans, paper products and more, it’s disgusting.

“I often join Ada (Erik) for a few hours on daily cleanups year-round. It’s great exercise, but it’s a shame there’s so much litter strewn around town. We’ve done nearly every road in town this year.”

Bennett added, “My message to other residents: Don’t litter! Don’t drink and drive and toss bottles and cans, coffee cups, and other trash out car windows. It’s important, too, for our environment, land, lakes, streams and wildlife. Everyone needs to help with keeping West Milford clean.”

Erik underscored the positive impact the cleanup has on township roads. “People should and are taking pride that their roads are clean. They’re starting to watch. As I tell everyone, if you see a thing or two on the roadside, pick it up year-round.

“A woman on Oak Ridge Road had complained when the county cut back roadside shrubs, exposing lots of litter. Jimmy (Bennett) and I checked it out and picked up 79 bags of trash. That lady was right.

“For me, it is all about pride,” Erik added. “We should all be proud to keep West Milford clean and beautiful. And I do it because I love this town.”