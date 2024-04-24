Volunteers keep shelter running

Not a day goes by that volunteers for the West Milford Animal Shelter Society (WMASS) don’t come twice or more to the building on Lycosky Drive to care for their four-legged “guests.”

“The shelter is wholly dependent on our volunteers,” said WMASS president Paul Laycox. “Our volunteers are dedicated local people of all ages and backgrounds who are highly committed, generous with their time and do great work. We’re grateful to everyone on the team.

“Right now, we need more volunteers as well as people to foster animals at their homes.”

Laycox has been associated with the nonprofit shelter since 2010. His wife, Janet, who is the WMASS treasurer, has been volunteering since 2002.

Shelter volunteers serve in various roles.

More experienced ones, including board members, address overall management, operations, animal health and medical assessment, rules and requisite reporting, volunteer training and assignments, social media, and public information.

They engage with township police, animal control and other regional shelters while overseeing finance and fundraising, governance, and adoption decisions. They work with the animals, too.

All volunteers ensure clean and comfortable shelter premises and animal environments, scrub and disinfect floors and kennels, provide food and water to the animals, do laundry, dispose of trash, administer prescribed medication, and transport animals to and from nearby veterinarians.

They walk dogs and tend to cats and kittens as well as rabbits, guinea pigs and other critters - ducks, a rooster, small birds and pot belly pigs have arrived at the shelter.

WMASS is responsible for building and outdoor maintenance, heating and air conditioning equipment, utilities, plumbing, security and safety at the shelter. Volunteers with applicable skills and interest offer their expertise and hands-on ability for this work.

Augmenting donations, the shelter buys food, cat litter and cleaning supplies. Volunteers also sort through donations, support fundraising activities and attend local events.

‘Something special’

“Volunteering at the shelter is not as glamourous as people think,” Laycox said with a smile. “It’s roll up your sleeves and get the dirty work done, yet it offers time away from daily routines, exercise, experience and satisfaction. It’s also an opportunity to make new acquaintances and friends and to be part of something special.

“Importantly, too, our volunteers socialize and help incoming animals transition to build trust and confidence. These animals come to us a bit broken, distrustful, confused and frightened. Initial and ongoing care provides essential nurturing and builds trust between animals and people, which is key for readiness toward eventual adoption.”

Most volunteers commit to one morning or evening each week or every few weeks.

“We’re flexible and respect individual time and abilities, family and work commitments,” Laycox said. “Volunteers can help whenever they can. Stay-at-home moms and dads as well as retired folks can spare a few morning hours when the kids or grandkids are in school.

“Our volunteers make a big difference for the shelter and our animals, West Milford and themselves. You start by completing an application form found on our website or at the shelter.

“Once on board, you’ll participate in orientation and training programs. Together, we’ll work on mutually convenient schedules and assignments based on personal interests.”

Here are comments from several WMASS volunteers.

Janine Napierkowski

A West Milford resident since 2020 and owner of two dogs and two cats, she brings a wealth of experience to the shelter. She previously volunteered at other shelters and was motivated in part by her Girl Scouts days.

“Animals come in and don’t understand the situation they’re in,” said Napierkowski, who enjoys grooming and training dogs. “While we clean, wash, feed and more, we know that animals need quality time with people who are caring and attentive.

“WMASS is a great place to volunteer, well-managed and very clean. The work isn’t difficult and there are always things to help with. I never feel bad about leaving the dogs I’m working with as I know they’re safe and cared for by other people right behind.”

Christine Szymanski and Joe Fabbo

Teaming up to care with cats and kittens, Szymanski and Fabbo are two-year shelter volunteers who have come to learn the fickle feline nature.

“We’re very thorough and thoughtful when cleaning the cat area,” Szymanski said. “It’s not necessarily an easy task, but we’re here to help the cats and other volunteers - even bottle-feeding kittens. We also feed, give medication and help the animals acclimate to the shelter.”

Fabbo said, “Not every cat cooperates when we’re cleaning, and most like to play and get attention from people. I’ve learned a lot about animal care at the shelter. You get attached to the cats and kittens but are happy when they get adopted. That’s why we’re here.”

Ty Rockey

A 19-year-old graduate of West Milford High School and member of the National Honor Society, Rockey is a student at Passaic County Community College studying music technology, which includes music production and audio engineering.

Rockey, who is blind, began volunteering at WMASS last year to fulfill a need for collegiate community service. He helps every other Saturday morning, primarily cleaning, washing dishes and bowls, and socializing with cats - one of his best shelter buddies is Rocky, the office cat.

“It’s enjoyable to contribute to the shelter, making sure things are clean and safe,” he said. “Socializing with the cats is important, builds trust, and helps their health and well-being.

“It’s very satisfying, gives me a good feeling, and let’s me meet new people. The shelter volunteers are all nice and welcoming, helpful to each other. Work here gets done by people for the animals. You can volunteer whenever you have the time.”

Reilly Crowe and Mya Bailey

A pair of rabbit and guinea pig handlers, Crowe and Bailey said the shelter experience is an opportunity to contribute and learn.

Crowe even adopted a pair of guinea pigs.

“What I learn at the shelter I bring back home to care for my own animals,” she said. “Besides the cleaning and feeding, there’s preparing their pens, giving medication, clipping nails and making sure there’s nothing harmful in their spaces.

Bailey said, “It’s terrific to see the animals safe and healthy. I enjoy volunteering and caring for them. It’s comforting and makes me feel warm and helpful. We’re making a real difference.”

Gary Keil

A retired police officer and West Milford resident who still works in law enforcement, Keil’s volunteer activities primarily involve dogs. He’s been with WMASS for seven years, with prior shelter experience as well as service on a volunteer ambulance squad.

“I’ve had animals my entire life and find volunteering enriching for both animals and people,” he said. “We see dogs and other animals come in sick, run down, injured and abused. It’s a pretty wide spectrum of situations, often disturbing.

“Animals need a period of decompression, being unfamiliar and scared of the new environment. Figuring out who all these new people are in their lives. We help them through the transition with a lot of walking, petting, talk and attention. Simple things to make their shelter stay and lives better until a new home finds them.

Keil believes that people can consolidate some of their time to be part of the shelter. “It’s just a few hours a week or so and not about taking the animals home with you. It’s doing what you can with your time to enrich their lives and yours. It’s a very satisfying and worthwhile experience.”

Harry Adams

After seven years of dedicated service, Adams recently stepped away from volunteering at the shelter.

A Navy veteran and longtime West Milford resident, he has done it all, Laycox said. “Harry has been a highly valued and committed partner at the shelter. He’s been a go-to guy and friend who I know will continue to show up from time to time.”

Along with caring for dogs, Adams has done maintenance and repairs in all trades inside and outside the shelter, gathered and organized donations, staffed fundraising events, trained new volunteers, even decorated the building for Christmas.

“Volunteering at WMASS has been very rewarding and a satisfying second career,” he said. “I had the opportunity to work with terrific volunteers and make new friends.

“I set up a donation system with extra supplies going to other needy shelters, food pantries and churches and contributed to finding new homes for countless animals. The best part is making up a goodie bag and watching the animals go to a new home!

“I am proud to have been a volunteer member at WMASS. It’s been amazing.”

Editor’s note: Rich Adamonis also is a WMASS volunteer.