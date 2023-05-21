Volunteers may ‘tend and learn’ today at Native Medicinal Garden

The Nature Connection of West Milford invites volunteers to a “Tend and Learn” session from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the Native Medicinal Garden.

The garden is at the Warwick Triangle, at the corner of Clinton Road and Warwick Turnpike.

A master gardener will discuss the healing properties of countless native species.

The garden is a registered project site in Passaic County, and volunteer hours can count toward volunteer requirements.

The Nature Connection also is offering a workshop for community garden members at 6 p.m. May 30 at at the West Milford Township Library.

The topic is “Dirt Matters! Growing Healthy Garden Soil.”