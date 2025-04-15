x
Vote Now: Cover Art for West Milfor Messenger Children’s Edition

The finalists are in. Vote for your favorite cover design by using the form below. The design with the most votes will appear as the cover of the West Milford Messenger Children’s Edition next week.

| 15 Apr 2025 | 12:26
    Max Makher’s cover design. Fill out the form below to vote for your favorite.
    Avery Janeski’s cover design. Fill out the form below to vote for your favorite.
    Gemma Dellobuono’s cover design. Fill out the form below to vote for your favorite.
    Grace Kehoe’s cover design. Fill out the form below to vote for your favorite.
    Rylee Favre’s cover design. Fill out the form below to vote for your favorite.
    Bella Piotrowski’s cover design. Fill out the form below to vote for your favorite.
    Alex Blanco’s cover design. Fill out the form below to vote for your favorite.
    Kyleigh Devor’s cover design. Fill out the form below to vote for your favorite.
    Angie Flores’ cover design. Fill out the form below to vote for your favorite.
Talented local students submitted artwork to appear as the cover of the West Milford Messenger Children’s Edition publishing next week. This highly anticipated special edition of the newspaper is 100% created by local children, featuring their artwork for the ads, and writing for the stories.

See the cover design finalists and vote for your favorite by using the form below (or click here to open the form in a new tab). The design with the most votes will appear as the cover of the West Milford Messenger Children’s Edition next week.

Hurry, voting closes at noon Wednesday, April 16. You may only vote once.