Walks, workshops planned at NJBG

The New Jersey State Botanical Garden (NJBG) at Skylands in Ringwood is slowly awakening after a winter rest.

Here are great programs planned this spring.

• Sunday, ﻿March 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Skylands Manor Tours and Member Appreciation Day.

NJBG members are invited to enjoy a special tour of historic Skylands Manor and to bring a guest for free. Non-members are invited too and they may receive a free tour ticket if they become a member that day.

Regular fee: $10 for adults; $7 for senior citizens (age 65 and older). Children younger than 6 admitted for free.

• Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m.: End-of-Winter Tree Walk.

Join former NJBG head landscape designer Rich Flynn, who leads a walk to many stunning specimens. He will discuss the differences between trees, how to tell them apart, and how to use them in your garden.

Meet at the Carriage House; wear sturdy, comfortable shoes. Free.

• Sunday, March 17 at 1 p.m.: Family Woodland Hike.

Join NJBG hike leaders on an easy, child-friendly hike in the garden’s woodlands. Learn about the plants and animals on a hike designed to fit the group.

Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House. Snow/rain cancels. Free.

• Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.: Spring Wreath-Making Workshops.

In these two hands-on workshops, you’ll learn how to assemble and decorate spring wreaths to brighten your home, using a variety of silk and dried materials.

Materials provided; bring clippers and any special ribbon or decorations you might wish to use.

Light refreshments. Reservations required.

Fee: $25. Register online at njbg.org

• Sunday, March 24 at 1 p.m.: Audubon: Attracting Hummingbirds to Your Yard.

Don Torino, president of the Bergen County Audubon Society, will give an indoor presentation on how to attract these magnificent flying jewels to your backyard. You’ll learn about the symbiotic relationship between hummingbirds and the native plants they depend upon.

At the Carriage House Visitor Center. Free.

• ﻿April: Haiku in the Garden.

In celebration of National Poetry Month, Haiku Poets of the Garden State (HPGS) present “Haiku in the New Jersey State Botanical Garden.”

Look for the poems placed in the gardens in this installation of haiku signs, all original works by HPGS members.

• Sunday, April 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Skylands Manor Tours.

NJBG volunteer docents lead visitors on a tour of the architecture and history of Skylands Manor.

Fee: $10 for adults; $7 for senior citizens (age 65 and older). Children younger than 6 admitted for free.

• Monday, April 8 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Partial Solar Eclipse.

Join Rich Cahayla-Wynne in the Carriage House courtyard to look at the solar eclipse.

At the 3:24 p.m. maximum, New Jersey will see about 90 percent coverage, so it won’t go totally dark, but you’ll be able to see the moon covering much of the sun.

Solar safety filters will be available, and solar safety glasses are available at the NJBG gift shop.

Rain or clouds cancel. Free.

The NJBG is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden admission and parking are free.

NJBG/Skylands is on Morris Road in Ringwood.

For information, call 973-962-9534 or go online to njbg.org