Wallisch Homestead Art Show is this weekend

The Friends of Wallisch Homestead (FOWH) will hold its annual Art Show this weekend.

Also known as WHOA: Wallisch Homestead Original Art, the show began in 2015 with a few paintings displayed on cloth-covered plywood. Last year, more than 50 local artists showed more than 150 pieces of art.

The show, which is free to the public, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

A reception for artists, their guests and FOWH members will be Friday evening, May 17.