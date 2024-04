The Friends of Wallisch Homestead (FOWH) will hold a Barn Sale on April 26-28.

It is open to members only at 6 p.m. Friday, April 26, then to the public at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, April 27, it is open to members only at 9 a.m., then to the public at 10 a.m.

The sale will be open to all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28 and Saturday, May 4.

The Wallisch Homestead is at 65 Lincoln Ave., West Milford.