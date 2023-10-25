Wallisch Homestead event highlights history

The Friends of the Wallisch Homestead (FOWH) hosted the mobile museum of the East Coast Research & Discovery Association (ECRDA) and offered free activities Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22.

The event raised $9,500 for the nonprofit group, which is dedicated to preservation and adaptive reuse of the homestead at 65 Lincoln Ave.

The mobile museum displays historical artifacts from the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War II, the Battle of Little Bighorn and Native American cultures.

Peter Schichtel and Joe Jorgensen, two members of the ECRDA, showed off some of the relics and artifacts that have been recovered by association members. They included items from the Paleolithic era, stone tools, hand knapped (the skill of flaking small bits of stone to create knives and arrow point) arrow points and hide scrapers. There also were antique and vintage coins, buttons, buckles, tokens and badges.

Schichtel had a display of antique rifles that have been identified as relics from the battle of Little Big Horn.

During the rainy weekend, association members did some detecting on the Wallisch property, finding horse shoes, farm tools, buttons and buckles.

On Sunday, classically trained blacksmith Bill Barrett showed his hand-wrought items and demonstrated the nuances of skilled manipulation of hot iron to create tools and weapons.

He described the differences between true blacksmithing and mass-produced items, and he swung his prized hand-forged hammer to the delight of onlookers.

Sue Lynch, chairwoman of FOWH’s board of directors, said donors have offered to match funds contributed to the group’s campaign to restore the Red Timber Barn, the oldest structure on the grounds.

Donations for the barn project may be mailed to FOWH, P.O. Box 63, West Milford, NJ 07480.