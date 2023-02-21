Warlocks donate to West Milford shelter

Members of the Warlocks motorcycle club from Sussex County made a $3,500 donation to the West Milford Animal Shelter Society on Saturday, Feb. 18. Club members pose with shelter president Paul Laycox, center, and a newly arrived pup named Blue. They toured the facility, met with volunteers and visited several of its animal guests. ‘This motorcycle club has been nothing short of amazing in supporting us,’ Laycox said. ‘These guys are animal lovers interested in supporting our mission.’ (Photo provided)