West Milford residents near Nosenzo Pond may experience low water pressure and/or discoloration starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 while the Passaic Valley Water Commission is doing routine maintenance on the water tanks.

The maintenance will continue until 7 p.m.

The low water pressure and/or discoloration may last up to three days after the work.

If your home is affected, run your cold tap until the water is clear.