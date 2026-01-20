Weekend snow heightens emergency response

The snowstorms of last Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 17-18, contributed to an uptick in activity for the West Milford Police Department, Fire Department, and Emergency Management Technicians (EMT).

With the snowy and slippery conditions creating hazardous roadway conditions, there were 18 motor vehicle crashes and six motor vehicle incidents.

Additionally, first responders addressed three fire calls, nine ambulance requests, two disputes, and one DWI arrest.

In all, according to West Milford police, during the inclement weather weekend, there were 246 Computer-Aided Dispatch entries, which represent a digital record of incidents handled by dispatchers from 911 calls or other service requests.