Weekend snow heightens emergency response

West Milford. Snowstorms over the Jan. 17-18 weekend led to increased emergency response activity in West Milford, with police reporting 246 dispatch calls that included 18 motor vehicle crashes, multiple fire and ambulance calls, and one DWI arrest.

| 20 Jan 2026 | 03:47
    West Milford was hit by several snow storms on Saturday and Sunday. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)

The snowstorms of last Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 17-18, contributed to an uptick in activity for the West Milford Police Department, Fire Department, and Emergency Management Technicians (EMT).

With the snowy and slippery conditions creating hazardous roadway conditions, there were 18 motor vehicle crashes and six motor vehicle incidents.

Additionally, first responders addressed three fire calls, nine ambulance requests, two disputes, and one DWI arrest.

In all, according to West Milford police, during the inclement weather weekend, there were 246 Computer-Aided Dispatch entries, which represent a digital record of incidents handled by dispatchers from 911 calls or other service requests.